Sunday’s weather: Record-breaking heat today, high of 100 expected

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday’s Weather

The heat today with a high of 100 will break the record of 95 set in 2001. When you add in the humidity it will feel like it’s in the low 100s. Tonight will be very warm and sticky with a low of 76 breaking the record low max. of 61 set in 1929.
 

HEAT ADVISORY

A Heat Advisory for Dangerous Heat is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday

  • Heat index values will be 103 today for Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.
  • Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
  • Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight, which will lead to cumulative heat impacts to non-air-conditioned buildings. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors Temperatures will be very HOT with highs around 100 for most places with a heat index up into the low 100s. If your plans, have you venturing outside, remember to hydrate and take lots of breaks. Here are things to watch out for Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

5-Day Outlook July 24-July 28

Today: Some sun and humidity with record heat. High 100 (feel like 103) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Very warm and humid with some thunderstorms. Low 76 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, very warm, and muggy with thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and muggy with some thunderstorms. High 85 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month. Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s… except around 70 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph increasing to the southwest around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-80s.

Winds: Southwest winds at around 5 mph, increasing to the south at around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 09:20 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 03:31 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Waves around 1-foot building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 78 degrees.

