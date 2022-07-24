Sunday’s weather: Record-breaking heat today, high of 100 expected

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month. Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s… except around 70 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph increasing to the southwest around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-80s.

Winds: Southwest winds at around 5 mph, increasing to the south at around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 09:20 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 03:31 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee