Sunday’s weather: Record-breaking heat today, high of 100 expected

Sunday’s Weather
HEAT ADVISORY
A Heat Advisory for Dangerous Heat is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday
- Heat index values will be 103 today for Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.
- Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
- Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight, which will lead to cumulative heat impacts to non-air-conditioned buildings. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors Temperatures will be very HOT with highs around 100 for most places with a heat index up into the low 100s. If your plans, have you venturing outside, remember to hydrate and take lots of breaks. Here are things to watch out for Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.
5-Day Outlook July 24-July 28
Today: Some sun and humidity with record heat. High 100 (feel like 103) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Very warm and humid with some thunderstorms. Low 76 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, very warm, and muggy with thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun and muggy with some thunderstorms. High 85 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Few thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s… except around 70 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph increasing to the southwest around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Mostly Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the mid-80s.
Winds: Southwest winds at around 5 mph, increasing to the south at around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 61 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 09:20 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 03:31 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee