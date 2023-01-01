Sunday’s weather: Breezy and mild, high of 52

Sunday, January 1, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video Forecast

Sunday’s Weather

Two records as the year ended yesterday. Yesterday’s morning low of 44 was a record-high low breaking the previous record of 37 set in 2003. Yesterday’s high of 57 broke the record of 56 set in 1932.

Weather Outlook

Winter looks to take a vacation as an early January thaw arrives for the New Year through Wednesday of next week. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal. There will certainly be some melting of ice on lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. Remember to stay off of melting ice!

 

Daily Forecast for Jan. 1, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023

New Year’s Day: Breezy & mild with sun & clouds. High 52 (feel like 42) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Becoming mostly clear and colder. Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and colder with a few flurries. High 38 Wings: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first week of the new year, the January thaw begins, and temperatures will be well above normal. Next Thursday it will be turning colder with a few flurries.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

NEW YEAR’S DAY – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

NEW YEAR’S DAY – Summits obscured. Rain and snow are likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

