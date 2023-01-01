Sunday’s weather: Breezy and mild, high of 52

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Sunday’s Weather
Two records as the year ended yesterday. Yesterday’s morning low of 44 was a record-high low breaking the previous record of 37 set in 2003. Yesterday’s high of 57 broke the record of 56 set in 1932.
Weather Outlook
Winter looks to take a vacation as an early January thaw arrives for the New Year through Wednesday of next week. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal. There will certainly be some melting of ice on lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. Remember to stay off of melting ice!
Daily Forecast for Jan. 1, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
During the first week of the new year, the January thaw begins, and temperatures will be well above normal. Next Thursday it will be turning colder with a few flurries.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
NEW YEAR’S DAY – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
NEW YEAR’S DAY – Summits obscured. Rain and snow are likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.