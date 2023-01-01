Sunday’s weather: Breezy and mild, high of 52

New Year’s Day: Breezy & mild with sun & clouds. High 52 (feel like 42) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Becoming mostly clear and colder. Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and colder with a few flurries. High 38 Wings: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

During the first week of the new year, the January thaw begins, and temperatures will be well above normal. Next Thursday it will be turning colder with a few flurries.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

NEW YEAR’S DAY – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

NEW YEAR’S DAY – Summits obscured. Rain and snow are likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.