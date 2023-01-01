Police send SWAT to Myrtle Street twice in same week, same man arrested

Sunday, January 1, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0
Sunday, January 1, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Police responded to a Myrtle Street address two days in a row. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NHOn December 31, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., Manchester Police were called to 381 Myrtle  Street for a man who was acting erratically.

The man was identified as Tyler Campbell, 30, who earlier this week had been involved in a standoff with police at the same address.  

When officers arrived Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window. Given the incident days earlier, police set up a perimeter and dispatch attempted to contact Campbell by phone.  However, he did not answer. Police used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell and he eventually exited and was taken into custody. 

On December 29, 2022, Campbell had previously been arrested for criminal threatening with a  firearm and resisting arrest. He was given PR bail the following day. Saturday he was charged with stalking and violation of bail. 

About this Author

carol-robidoux

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts