Police send SWAT to Myrtle Street twice in same week, same man arrested

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 31, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., Manchester Police were called to 381 Myrtle Street for a man who was acting erratically.

The man was identified as Tyler Campbell, 30, who earlier this week had been involved in a standoff with police at the same address.

When officers arrived Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window. Given the incident days earlier, police set up a perimeter and dispatch attempted to contact Campbell by phone. However, he did not answer. Police used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell and he eventually exited and was taken into custody.

On December 29, 2022, Campbell had previously been arrested for criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest. He was given PR bail the following day. Saturday he was charged with stalking and violation of bail.