IWNH presents ‘Moving Darkness into Light’

Interfaith Women of New Hampshire is pleased to invite you to a hybrid program presented in-person and streamed on Facebook Live. ‘Moving Darkness into Light’ offers our traditional focus on how our different faiths focus on importance of light during the darker parts of the year.

Our program will be presented Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Check-in begins at 6:15 p.m.

Please respect everyone’s individual choice for masking.

Brookside Congregational Church 2013 Elm Street Manchester 03104

Moving Darkness into Light includes a presentation of faith practices from Jewish, Hindu, Muslim and Christian traditions. We invite you to enjoy these faith-based presentations within the Brookside Congregational Church sanctuary with a social time after the program. Or join us through the Interfaith Women of NH Facebook page.

In case of inclement weather we will email a Zoom Link to those registered.

TO REGISTER: email interfaithwomennh@gmail.com or call 603-233-7760

Visit our website: interfaithwomennh.org to learn more about us.