Stabbing victim had hired accused assailant as nanny

MANCHESTER, NH – As Jimi-Denise Bryant repeatedly stabbed a woman in the chest, a witness said she screamed the victim was a child molester, according to court papers.

Bryant, 40, of 99 Derryfield Court, entered not-guilty pleas Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District to charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and simple assault. She is being preventatively detained until a bail hearing at 1 p.m. on Sept. 3.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, police went to 99 Derryfield Court for a possible stabbing. On arrival they found Brittany Sprague, 32, bleeding on the ground next to a white Cadillac. Her chest was bloodied and blood pooled around her.

Bryant, who was nearby, told police she confronted Sprague, with whom she was sexually involved, about a child molestation allegation, according to police.

Sprague, she said, became irate and started calling her names. She alleged Sprague pulled out a scalpel, started to attack her and they fell down the stairs.

A detective questioned Sprague at the Elliot Hospital where she was taken for treatment. She said she has known Bryant for about three months. She and her boyfriend, Ryan Matz, 43, hired Sprague as their nanny, she said. Within the last few days, she said the three engaged in a sexual relationship.

Sprague said she was in the basement when Bryant came down and asked Sprague’s help in finding something but then Bryant grabbed a video game cord and started to strangle her with it. Sprague broke free and ran upstairs with Bryant in pursuit.

Sprague said at some point Bryant had two knives in her hands – one a steak knife and the other a butter knife with a sharp side. Sprague ran outside but, she said, Bryant jumped on top of her and stabbed her.

One witness told police Bryant was wearing “an adult onesie” when she allegedly assaulted Sprague, not the clothing she was wearing when handcuffed by police.

Another witness said she heard loud screaming outside her residence and that she saw Bryant on top of Sprague who screamed for help.

The witness said Bryant was screaming about the molestation allegation while stabbing Sprague multiple times in the chest with what appeared to be scissors or shears.

Bryant was charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon because she has convictions on drug offenses out of Houston, Texas, and Tulsa, Okla.