Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH — A city woman was arrested Thursday, charged with attempted murder following a fight with another woman that ended with a stabbing, police said.

On August 27, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of 99 Derryfield Court for a report of two females fighting in the parking lot. It was reported that one of the female subjects was suffering from serious stab wounds. The females are known to each other and the attack is not believed to be a random act.

Jimi Denise Bryant, 40, was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and felon in [ossession of a dangerous weapon. The incident is currently being investigated by members of the Manchester Police.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also make an anonymous tip through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.