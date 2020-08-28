Aug. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 23 new positive results; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, August 28, 2020, DHHS announced 23 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,216 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 61 percent being female and 39 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Cheshire (2), Grafton (2), and Strafford (2) counties, and in the city of Nashua (2).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 713 (10 percent) of 7,216 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 28, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,216 Recovered 6,554 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 230 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 713 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 8 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 206,157 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,578 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 42,017 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 51 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,850

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 840 329 409 417 348 890 727 566 LabCorp 496 401 666 691 491 1,113 197 579 Quest Diagnostics 1,283 1,111 1,280 608 1,106 807 947 1,020 Mako Medical 1 1 16 0 1 47 19 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 673 474 319 311 616 839 704 562 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 231 212 202 182 356 435 305 275 Other Laboratory* 95 153 120 81 516 384 116 209 Total 3,619 2,681 3,012 2,290 3,434 4,515 3,015 3,224 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 Daily Average LabCorp 14 11 3 0 12 13 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 57 44 5 41 67 36 68 45 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 17 5 0 13 11 9 12 10 Other Laboratory* 4 19 0 20 0 13 5 9 Total 92 79 8 74 90 71 85 71

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.