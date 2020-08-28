3 new officers sworn in at Bedford Police Department

BEDFORD NH — Bedford Police Department welcomes three new police officers who were sworn in during an Aug. 18 ceremony at Bedford Safety Complex.

Officers Aaron Costello, Mary McDonald and Ryan Wobrock were sworn in by Bedford Police Prosecutor William Thornton.

Officers Costello and McDonald will be attending the 183rd New Hampshire Police Academy starting on Monday, Aug. 31. After completing the Academy, both will be assigned to the Department’s 20-week Field Training Officer Program before they begin solo patrol.

Officer Wobrock will participate in the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council reciprocal certification program and is currently assigned to the Department’s 20-week field training program.

Officer Costello holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University in anthropology. He is originally from Saratoga Springs, NY.

Officer McDonald spent eight years serving in the United States Air Force. She attended Great Bay Community College and lives in Milford.

Officer Wobrock was previously a full-time certified officer in Cromwell, CT. He is originally from Londonderry.

“Congratulations to the newest members of the department as they begin their rigorous training,” said Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski. “All of us at the Bedford Police Department look forward to working with the new officers and wish them all the best as they begin this next step in their careers.”