Stabbing incident near Veterans Park ‘not random,’ police say

Sunday, June 21, 2020 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating an assault in which one person suffered serious injury. Police say this was not a random act of violence.

On June 21 just before 8 a.m. officers were dispatched to Central and Elm streets for a reported stabbing. Police found a person in the vicinity with a serious but non-life-threatening injury. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment according to a police news release.  Officers determined the incident involved a first-degree assault that occurred along Elm Street in the area of Veteran’s Park.  The surrounding area was closed while officers conducted their investigation, but has since re-opened. 

As the investigation continues, anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Manchester Police at  668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip on the Manchester Crime Line.

About Carol Robidoux 6523 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn