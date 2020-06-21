Stabbing incident near Veterans Park ‘not random,’ police say

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating an assault in which one person suffered serious injury. Police say this was not a random act of violence.

On June 21 just before 8 a.m. officers were dispatched to Central and Elm streets for a reported stabbing. Police found a person in the vicinity with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment according to a police news release. Officers determined the incident involved a first-degree assault that occurred along Elm Street in the area of Veteran’s Park. The surrounding area was closed while officers conducted their investigation, but has since re-opened.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Manchester Police at 668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip on the Manchester Crime Line.