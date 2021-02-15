Special enrollment period begins Feb. 15 for Health Insurance Marketplace

Before you apply, you can preview 2021 plans and prices based on your income.

Life changes that can qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period

Important: If you had a change more than 60 days ago but since January 1, 2020:

Because FEMA declared coronavirus 2019 (or COVID-19) to be a national emergency, if you qualified for a Special Enrollment Period but missed your deadline to enroll in coverage because you were impacted by the COVID-19 emergency, you may be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period.

If you or anyone in your household lost qualifying health coverage in the past 60 days (or more than 60 days ago but since January 1, 2020) OR expects to lose coverage in the next 60 days, you may qualify for this Special Enrollment Period through the application.

If you had a life event other than a loss of coverage more than 60 days ago and missed your Special Enrollment Period, contact the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325) for more information.

Changes in household

You may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if you or anyone in your household in the past 60 days:

Got married. Pick a plan by the last day of the month and your coverage can start the first day of the next month.

Pick a plan by the last day of the month and your coverage can start the first day of the next month. Had a baby, adopted a child, or placed a child for foster care. Your coverage can start the day of the event — even if you enroll in the plan up to 60 days afterward.

Your coverage can start the day of the event — even if you enroll in the plan up to 60 days afterward. Got divorced or legally separated and lost health insurance. Note: Divorce or legal separation without losing coverage doesn’t qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period.

Divorce or legal separation without losing coverage doesn’t qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period. Died. You’ll be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period if someone on your Marketplace plan dies and as a result you’re no longer eligible for your current health plan.

Changes in residence

Household moves that qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period:

Moving to a new home in a new ZIP code or county

Moving to the U.S. from a foreign country or United States territory

If you’re a student, moving to or from the place you attend school

If you’re a seasonal worker, moving to or from the place you both live and work

Moving to or from a shelter or other transitional housing

Note: Moving only for medical treatment or staying somewhere for vacation doesn’t qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period.

Loss of health insurance

You may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if you or anyone in your household lost qualifying health coverage in the past 60 days (or more than 60 days ago but since January 1, 2020) OR expects to lose coverage in the next 60 days.

Important: If you lost coverage more than 60 days ago, but since January 1, 2020, and didn’t enroll sooner because you were impacted by the COVID-19 emergency declared by FEMA, you may still qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Apply to see if you qualify. You may be asked to submit documents to confirm the loss of coverage.

Coverage losses that may qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period:

An employer offer to help with the cost of coverage

You may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if you or anyone in your household newly gained access to an individual coverage HRA or a Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA) in the past 60 days OR expects to in the next 60 days.

Generally, you’ll need to apply for and enroll in individual health insurance before your individual coverage HRA or QSEHRA starts. However, your employer may offer different options for when your individual coverage HRA or QSEHRA can start so you have more time to enroll. Contact them or check the notice you got from your employer for more information. If you’re currently enrolled in a Marketplace plan with savings, these savings may change because of the help you get through a job. Get more information on how your savings may change if you have an individual coverage HRA or QSEHRA offer.

If you qualify to enroll in Marketplace coverage through this Special Enrollment Period, call the Marketplace Call Center to complete your enrollment. You can’t do this online.

More qualifying changes

Other life circumstances that may qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period:

Gaining membership in a federally recognized tribe or status as an Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) Corporation shareholder

Becoming newly eligible for Marketplace coverage because you became a U.S. citizen

Leaving incarceration

Starting or ending service as an AmeriCorps State and National, VISTA, or NCCC member

Dental Insurance

You can get dental insurance through the Marketplace in one of two ways: As part of a health plan or separately, through a stand-alone policy.

