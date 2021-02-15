Weather: Snow and wintry mix for President’s Day



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country.

Monday’s Weather

Very light snow accumulations possible today, mainly in the afternoon. While amounts are not expected to exceed an inch, this will likely be enough to make for slick roads this afternoon.

We are expecting every type of precipitation with Tuesday’s incoming winter storm – except for hail. The type of precipitation we observe not only depends on the temperature at the ground level but also aloft. Below is a simple diagram that explains how each type is formed.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 15 – Feb. 19

Washington’s Birthday: Cloudy, with snow showers in the afternoon. (< 1″) High 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday night: Snow to a wintery mix (2″-4″ snow & ice) Low 28 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Periods of freezing rain & sleet High 30 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 14 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 6 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Snow moving in during the afternoon (less 1″) High: 29 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Snow to a wintry mix overnight (3″-6″) Low: 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday: Snow to Icy mix during the morning (1″-3″) High: 32 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 20 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Another winter storm Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Weather Around the World

German Ski Areas Say They Won’t Open This Season As Lockdown Extended! A number of German ski areas have said they won’t open at all now this season after the country’s government announced that the current lockdown would be extended to at least March 7. The country’s best-known ski resort, Garmisch Partenkirchen, said that unfortunately, this latest extension means it will not be able to open in Garmisch – Classic ski region at all this season, even if it is ultimately allowed to in March. Germany is also home to the most skiers in Europe, many of whom normally travel to ski in Austria each winter, where the slopes are open. However, border crossing to ski from Germany is currently not allowed due to the pandemic, adding to skier frustration.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .