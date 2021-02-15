Weather: Snow and wintry mix for President’s Day

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
Very light snow accumulations possible today, mainly in the afternoon. While amounts are not expected to exceed an inch, this will likely be enough to make for slick roads this afternoon.
We are expecting every type of precipitation with Tuesday’s incoming winter storm – except for hail. The type of precipitation we observe not only depends on the temperature at the ground level but also aloft. Below is a simple diagram that explains how each type is formed.
Weather Outlook, Feb. 15 – Feb. 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Another winter storm Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Weather Around the World
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .