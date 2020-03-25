SolutionHealth hospitals call on local crafters for sewn face masks

BEDFORD, NH – In response to an outpouring of offers from the community, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Elliot Hospital are now welcoming donations of sewn facemasks. Both organizations currently have the protective gear staff need while caring for patients with COVID-19 and have implemented strategies to conserve the current supply. However, uncertainty regarding how this pandemic will evolve and the national shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) necessitates having alternative options to ensure ongoing safety.

The preferred mask pattern has a filter pocket and was selected by infection prevention professionals at both hospitals. This design was chosen in part because of its simplicity and ability to be washed. Therefore, all masks should be made from material that is 100% cotton and should not have any embellishments, pipe cleaners to twist ties. Elastic is preferred but ties can be used if elastic is unavailable.

Masks of any style that have already been made will be accepted.

Donors are asked to include a note with their delivery that includes the following information:

1) Quantity of masks being donated

2) Whether the pattern includes a filter pocket

3) Donor’s name and address

Masks may be delivered to the following locations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

Nashua:

Southern NH Medical Center – Emergency Department Entrance

1 Medical Center Drive, Nashua

Manchester:

Elliot at River’s Edge – Main Entrance

185 Queen City Ave, Manchester

Other Hospitals Accepting Donations:

St. Joseph Hospital

172 Kinsley Street, Nashua

Catholic Medical Center – Front Entrance

100 McGregor Street, Manchester

Questions about donating sewn masks or any other supplies can be directed to donations@solutionhealth.org.

