Remote learning resources from New Hampshire PBS

DURHAM, NH – New Hampshire PBS (NHPBS) is providing parents, caregivers, teachers, and students access to a wide variety of learning and teaching resources – updated daily – during the current period of school closures.

These resources are drawn from a wealth of educational materials provided by PBS and other trusted sources. Daily updates are focused around a theme and include learning opportunities for learners in grades K-12. While not intended to be a comprehensive curriculum, these resources can provide learners, parents, caregivers, and educators with supplemental materials to enhance learning at home.

NHPBS is working to provide and highlight great content that can make learning fun and interactive. Many of the resources come from trusted PBS learning platforms like PBS LearningMedia, a free searchable online repository of thousands of media assets aligned to state and national standards that can be enhanced by teachers and parents with personalized quizzes, puzzles and directions for learners. Parents and teachers can create assignments for their students or use assignments created by other teachers. Learning resources also come from PBS Kids, NHPBS educational series and projects, and from educational content providers including the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Library of Congress and Storyline.

PBS has always been a trusted resource for learners of all ages. As we move through these uncertain times, we hope to continue to be a trusted source of educational content.

You can find our daily remote learning resources at nhpbs.org/learnathome.

