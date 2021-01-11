Bedford man killed in early-morning crash on I-293 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – A Bedford man has died following an early-morning crash in Manchester.

On January 11, 2021, at approximately 2:07 a.m. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks along with fire and medical personnel from the Manchester Fire Department responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on the ramp from Interstate 293 South to Interstate 93 north in the city of Manchester.

Police determined a 2014 Ford Focus had exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Daniel Dawson, 26, of Bedford. As a result of the crash Mr. Dawson sustained fatal injuries.

Speed appears to be a factor in this crash, however, all aspects remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Riley LaCroix at Riley.LaCroix@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8952.