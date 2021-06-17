Sept. 4: Cruising Downtown returns to Elm Street for 20th Anniversary Celebration

MANCHESTER, NH – With all of the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic, the 20th anniversary of the Manchester Rotary Club’s Cruising Downtown event had to be cancelled last year. This momentous occasion will be celebrated this year on Saturday, September 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. when Cruising returns. This classic car show—a Labor Day weekend tradition—is one of the biggest such productions in New England. Cruising is promising to be more exciting than ever in 2021. It will occupy much of Manchester, New Hampshire’s central business district along Elm Street and adjacent side streets, and also Veterans Memorial Park. The show will feature around 1,000 classic, antique, hot rod, and specialty cars, trucks, and motorcycles. It will also include live entertainment, food and other vendors, and awards presentations. Ample parking will be available nearby, and visitors can take advantage of Downtown Manchester’s dining and shopping amenities.

Cruising is expected to attract over 30,000 people, young and old, for a fun, family-friendly day. To help ensure the safety of attendees, the organizers will encourage adherence to Covid-19 guidance issued by the NH Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). There will be a $5 suggested donation for adult attendees. The Club is aiming to have all of the upfront expenses paid through corporate donations. This is the Club’s major fundraiser, and all of the net receipts will be distributed to local youth programs.

Vehicle registration is $20 online until August 23, and you can also register in person the day of the event for $25. To register now, and for event details and updates: https://cruisingdowntownmanchester.com/. If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities, or if you would like to volunteer, please contact Brad Fournier at ronstoyshop@aol.com or Jeanine Tousignant at jeanine@jeanineandcompany.com.

The motto of the Manchester Rotary Club is “Service Above Self.” Founded in 1918 the club serves the local community through volunteerism, grants, and scholarships. As part of a global network of Rotary clubs, it strives to promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Details about membership and contact information are available at https://www.manchesterrotary.org/ and on the Manchester Rotary Club Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ManchesterRotaryClub/.