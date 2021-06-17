Thursday’s weather: Another sunny and pleasant day

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
Sunny weather with comfortable humidity levels today. Comfortable sunshine continues tomorrow. Some humidity briefly returns Saturday along with the risk for a round of scattered thunderstorms.
Weather Outlook June 17 – June 21
Tonight: Clear Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds with a thunderstorm High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny High 84 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Hot with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy & warm Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Sunny
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the mid-70s.
- Winds: W 5-10 mph, becoming SW in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:20 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 05:23 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!