Thursday’s weather: Another sunny and pleasant day

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Sunny weather with comfortable humidity levels today. Comfortable sunshine continues tomorrow. Some humidity briefly returns Saturday along with the risk for a round of scattered thunderstorms.

Weather Outlook June 17 – June 21

Today: Sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clear Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds with a thunderstorm High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny High 84 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Hot with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy & warm Low 70 Winds: S 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Dry and pleasant for Father’s day and the first day of Summer. Summer arrives Sunday at 11:32 pm. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Sunny

: Sunny UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : W 5-10 mph, becoming SW in the afternoon.

: W 5-10 mph, becoming SW in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:20 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 05:23 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!