Sept. 24 HOPE Recovery Fest: Finding people who are your kind of broken and working to fix yourself and each other

MANCHESTER, NH – Community is hard to maintain but the results are transformational. Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is a Manchester nonprofit where community is the message, purpose and secret ingredient. In Johann Hari’s famous words, “The opposite of addiction is connection.” Hope strives to connect people in recovery with those struggling toward addiction’s escape door.

This support to the community is shown on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park where hope presents its Recovery Festival. This event draws more than 500 folks with friends and family who come to celebrate and honor the power of recovery which transforms lives, families and neighbors. In attendance are more than 40 representatives from local recovery residences, treatment and recovery centers, health agencies and various other pathways to recovery. The festival offers fun, music and such swag as free Covid home tests, courtesy of the Manchester health department, free Naloxone, courtesy of the Manchester Doorway and lots of complimentary candy.

“Recovery includes recognizing our broken parts, fixing those we can and asking for help on those we can’t,” said Keith Howard, Hope’s executive director. “The festival is a chance for everyone in Manchester’s recovery community to celebrate the progress they’ve made. September 24 at Veterans Park is a chance for all of Manchester to celebrate that. This tribal gathering will be a high point for all of Hope Nation.”

Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is a peer-driven and peer-led community center. Hope hosts more than 40 recovery meetings a week, ranging from various anonymous (12-Step) fellowships to SMART Recovery, Three Principles, Recovery Dharma and others. Hope’s real strength is in providing a safe and supportive space for people in recovery to support each other. Musical talent shows and more than 600 member-made paintings hang on the walls to help demonstrate that recovery is more than just going to meetings–it’s a brand new and better life.

Who: Hope for New Hampshire Recovery

What: Hope’s Recovery Festival

Where: Veterans Park, Manchester, NH

When: September 24, 2022. 11 am to 2 pm

Why: To celebrate recovery from alcohol and other drug addictions