Thursday’s weather: Cold front moves in for first day of fall, high of 68

For the first day of fall a strong cold front will move through New Hampshire this morning with rain and thunderstorms before blustery winds bring much cooler air for tomorrow and Saturday.

Gusty winds are expected tomorrow into the weekend as a powerful North Atlantic low-pressure system associated with Hurricane Fiona travels well to our east over the Canadian Maritimes. A strong pressure gradient will exist across the area bringing strong north winds on Friday into Saturday. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph are possible.