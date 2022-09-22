Thursday’s weather: Cold front moves in for first day of fall, high of 68

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
For the first day of fall a strong cold front will move through New Hampshire this morning with rain and thunderstorms before blustery winds bring much cooler air for tomorrow and Saturday.
Gusty winds are expected tomorrow into the weekend as a powerful North Atlantic low-pressure system associated with Hurricane Fiona travels well to our east over the Canadian Maritimes. A strong pressure gradient will exist across the area bringing strong north winds on Friday into Saturday. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph are possible.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
