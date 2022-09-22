Thursday’s weather: Cold front moves in for first day of fall, high of 68

Thursday’s Weather

For the first day of fall a strong cold front will move through New Hampshire this morning with rain and thunderstorms before blustery winds bring much cooler air for tomorrow and Saturday.

Gusty winds are expected tomorrow into the weekend as a powerful North Atlantic low-pressure system associated with Hurricane Fiona travels well to our east over the Canadian Maritimes. A strong pressure gradient will exist across the area bringing strong north winds on Friday into Saturday. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph are possible.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 22-Sept. 26

Today (The first day of Fall) Morning rain & thunderstorms with some late afternoon sun and breezy. High 68 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low 47 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Windy and chilly with sun & clouds. High 57 (feel like50) Winds: NNW 10-20+mph
Friday night: Clear, windy, & cold. Low 42 (feel like 33) Winds: NNW 15-25 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 65 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph \
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and clouds. High 71 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 53 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Early showers then partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some showers next Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

