Sept. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 61 new positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, September 19, 2020, DHHS announced 61 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,920 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (12), Rockingham (12), Strafford (12), Belknap (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 725 (9 percent) of 7,920 cases. Sixteen of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting, have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 19, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,920 Recovered 7,164 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 318 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 725 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 8 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 238,732 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,704 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 45,310 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 895 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,000

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 598 622 583 1,232 559 1,165 892 807 LabCorp 765 531 441 731 1,023 738 302 647 Quest Diagnostics 639 2,494 1,267 527 1,316 2,784 1,064 1,442 Mako Medical 2 12 17 0 29 11 218 41 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 700 203 127 609 640 588 169 434 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 387 111 456 312 268 274 159 281 Other Laboratory* 100 57 193 112 139 190 82 125 Total 3,191 4,030 3,084 3,523 3,974 5,750 2,886 3,777 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 9/18 Daily Average LabCorp 9 1 1 12 7 12 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 17 6 31 31 34 38 54 30 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 5 8 6 7 0 4 Other Laboratory* 5 0 5 8 5 13 3 6 Total 33 7 42 59 52 70 57 46

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.