Former NH Congresswoman explains her support for Feltes in online youth roundtable

Saturday, September 19, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Elections, Government, Politics 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In an online town hall event sponsored by NextGen New Hampshire earlier this week, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter shared her views with several young activists on why Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Dan Feltes should be elected this fall.

“Dan Feltes actually has a plan, which is really exciting because he wants to make sure that we take care of our buildings, that we retrofit them so that they are conserving energy and reduce our consumption,” said Carol Shea-Porter. “Green energy saves money, green energy is a great business to be in, and green energy needs the governor to help move this forward and for more people to be able to invest in it. I’m for Dan Feltes because Dan Feltes is for the environment.”

NextGen New Hampshire State Director Emma Tyler accused Feltes’ opponent, Governor Chris Sununu, of abandoning New Hampshire for two terms.

Young voters in New Hampshire need a Governor who will be an advocate. Dan Feltes is a progressive leader with a plan on so many issues affecting our generation in the middle of an unprecedented economic and public health crisis,” said Tyler. “He’ll take his legislative experience and bring that to the Corner Office with comprehensive plans to address everything from climate change to transparency in government. I know he is ready to take action on day one.”

The organization, founded by Tom Steyer in 2013 to get young people to vote, endorsed Feltes on Sept. 10 shortly after his primary victory against Executive Councillor Andru Volinsky.

Video of the event can be seen here.

