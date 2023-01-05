Senate Republicans set priorities for next two years

CONCORD, N.H. – On Wednesday, New Hampshire Senate Republicans held a press conference releasing their legislative agenda for the next two years.

New Hampshire Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) stated that his goal is to help struggling families face rising costs of living.

“After enduring more than two years of hardships wrought by federal financial mismanagement, it’s critical we continue to help our New Hampshire families,” he said. “This includes protecting taxpayers’ income, delivering a balanced budget with no new taxes, supporting programs, ensuring continued access to healthcare for low-income families, and dedicating any budget surplus to the rainy day fund.”

New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) echoed those sentiments, adding that Senate Republicans aim to focus on bail system reform, providing resources to law enforcement, empowering parents through transparency in education and protecting ground water resources.

Other priorities included lowering energy costs and protecting the First in the Nation New Hampshire Presidential Primary.

“New Hampshire’s First in the National Primary is a beloved tradition for all Granite Staters that is celebrated by all Granite Staters for over a century. Unfortunately, we’ve found that our tradition is under attack by those maybe looking to repurpose it for their own gain,” said Senator Regina Birdsell (R-Hampstead). While the caucus intends to work in a bi-partisan manner to protect (the primary), we will respond aggressively to anyone that intends to try and take that away from us.”

In a response, Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) said that Senate Democrats will announce their legislative agenda next week, where she expects bipartisan cooperation and working with the state’s federal delegation to address property tax relief, adequate funding of education and affordable access to housing and childcare and reproductive healthcare access.

“New Hampshire families are the fabric that holds our communities together and women are the touchstone of these families. Protecting the civil rights of women should be one of the top priorities of the legislature and the Senate Democrats will never back down from supporting women making their own reproductive healthcare decisions.”