Senate Democrats make Granite Pledge

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire Senate Democrats released their legislative priorities for the 2023 session in what they are calling the Granite Pledge.

New Hampshire Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) was joined by Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald (D-Nashua), Assistant Democratic Leader Becky Whitley (D-Hopkinton) and Dean of the Senate Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester).

During the announcement, the quartet said that they would fight for a budget that helps working families and communities across the Granite State along with other priorities

“This Pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean energy economy, and secure reproductive health care, civil rights, and the integrity of our democracy,” said Soucy.

Senate Republicans held a similar ceremony last week. New Hampshire Senate Republican Leader Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), and Bradley released a statement saying that the Democrats’ goals largely echoed those posed by Republicans, which they say will come through tax relief.

““I am pleased to see the Democratic Caucus shift their focus toward reducing property tax rates for Granite Staters – An idea their caucus completely rejected and voted against only two short years ago,” stated Bradley.

Bradley also attacked Democrats on their stances regarding rooms and meals revenue sharing with municipalities and various infrastructure investments.

Video of the press conference announcing the Granite Pledge can be seen here.