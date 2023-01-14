Saturday’s weather: Turning colder, some flurries possible, high of 35

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Saturday’s Weather
This morning for the start of MLK weekend some snow showers and seasonably cold with some light snow possible on MLK day.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 14, 2022-Jan. 18, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Above normal temperatures into the middle of next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s. Potential for snow or rainstorm next Thursday night into Friday morning, and next Sunday.
Snow amounts in ski country Thursday night into Friday morning.
Good News Cross Country Skiers! Bear Notch Ski Touring Center at 11 PM Thursday night 10″ of new snow. At 7 AM Friday 7″ of very wet snow. This will groom out very well once snow drains and temperatures drop. This new snow will make conditions superb. It just takes a little patience. Skiers can expect excellent conditions for MLK weekend.
- Cannon Mountain 8″
- Cranmore Mountain Resort 6″
- Dartmouth Skiway 4″
- Jackson Ski Touring Foundation 6″
- King Pine 3″
- Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Center 5″
- Waterville Valley Resort 5″
Wildcat Mountain 3″
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 20. North winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.