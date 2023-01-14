Saturday’s weather: Turning colder, some flurries possible, high of 35

Today: Early morning snow shower (Dusting-1″), cloudy, breezy, & much colder. High 35 (feel like 23) Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25 (feel like 15) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Sunday: Breezy with clouds and some sun. High 38 (feel like 28) Winds: N 10-20 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with some snow showers (Dusting-1″). Low 25 (feel like 17) Winds: N 10-15 mph MLK Day: Some morning light snow (1-1.5″) High 33 (feel like 24) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Milder with some clouds & sun. High 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low Around 30. Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Above normal temperatures into the middle of next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s. Potential for snow or rainstorm next Thursday night into Friday morning, and next Sunday. Snow amounts in ski country Thursday night into Friday morning. Good News Cross Country Skiers! Bear Notch Ski Touring Center at 11 PM Thursday night 10″ of new snow. At 7 AM Friday 7″ of very wet snow. This will groom out very well once snow drains and temperatures drop. This new snow will make conditions superb. It just takes a little patience. Skiers can expect excellent conditions for MLK weekend.

Cannon Mountain 8″

Cranmore Mountain Resort 6″

Dartmouth Skiway 4″

Jackson Ski Touring Foundation 6″

King Pine 3″

Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Center 5″

Waterville Valley Resort 5″

Wildcat Mountain 3″

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 20. North winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.