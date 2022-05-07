Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with highs in the mid-50s

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, May 7, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure will remain anchored to our north today while low pressure passes well south of New England. This setup will maintain a fair amount of mid to high-level clouds today with highs in the mid-50s with a little more sunshine for Mother’s Day.

Elevated Fire Danger

The dry stretch extends through the weekend and into early next week. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values dropping to between 20 and 30 percent some afternoons. This combined with winds gusting to 20 MPH at times some days could produce critical fire weather conditions into next week.

5-Day Outlook May 7-May 10

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, but cooler. High 55 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Some clouds & breezy. Low 40 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Mother’s Day: Some sun & breezy. High 58 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 40 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Monday: Lots of sunshine & breezy. High 61 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Monday night: Clear. Low 42 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 63 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and milder. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure will keep us dry with a warming trend Monday into the second half of next week. Next Thursday, Friday, and next weekend we could hit 80 or higher.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

FUN FACT

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts