Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with highs in the mid-50s

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

FUN FACT