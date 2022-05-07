Saturday’s weather: Cloudy with highs in the mid-50s

Saturday’s Weather
Elevated Fire Danger
5-Day Outlook May 7-May 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
High pressure will keep us dry with a warming trend Monday into the second half of next week. Next Thursday, Friday, and next weekend we could hit 80 or higher.
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
FUN FACT