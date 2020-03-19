Saint Anselm athletes earn awards

It’s March 18, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College athletics.

Men’s Basketball

Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) was named to the Second Team All-East Region by the Division II Collegiate Commissioner’s Association on Friday.

Paul averaged 23.3 points in earning the Most Outstanding Player award in the Northeast-10 Tournament and averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds during the regular season.

He also eclipsed 1,000 career points during his junior campaign, reaching that milestone on Dec. 18, 2019 against Bridgeport.

Paul has reached double-digit point scoring totals in all but two games on the season and has poured home more than 20 points on 14 occasions. He racked up a career-high 29 points in two games this season, the first at Southern New Hampshire on Nov. 26 and, most recently, against Southern Connecticut State at home on Feb. 1.

Paul heads into his senior season after setting career-highs this campaign in minutes per game (36.3), three-point field goals made (11), free throw percentage (78.9%), rebounds (221), rebounds per game (7.6), assists (74), steals (31), point scoring (561) and points per game (19.3).

Men’s Lacrosse

Freshman Craig Yannone (Lynnfield, Mass.) was named Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week by the Northeast-10 Conference on Tuesday.

Against Georgian Court, Yannone won 20-of-23 faceoff opportunities and got 14 ground balls, one short of the single-game individual single-game Saint Anselm record of 15.

Across the first three games of his collegiate career, he has won 52-of-83 face-offs and has picked up 26 ground balls. He ranks ninth in NCAA Division II with 8.67 ground balls per game and his face-off winning percentage of 62.7% is the third-best figure in the NE10.

Yannone is the first Saint Anselm player to ever earn both awards at once.