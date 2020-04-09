Robert J. Keach elected to American College of Bankruptcy’s 2020 Board of Directors

MANCHESTER, NH – Bernstein Shur announces that shareholder Robert J. Keach has been elected to the 2020 Board of Directors of the American College of Bankruptcy (ACB). He was elected to a two-year term at the College’s annual meeting in March. Keach is also a Fellow of the ACB and a Past President (2009-2010) of the American Bankruptcy Institute. “I’m honored to join the board of the College, the foremost organization of practitioners and leaders in the field,” said Keach. “I look forward to collaborating with these industry leaders to forward the mission of the College.”

He is the only attorney in northern New England to serve the College in this capacity.