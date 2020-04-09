Robert J. Keach elected to American College of Bankruptcy’s 2020 Board of Directors

Thursday, April 9, 2020 Press Release Business 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Robert Leach

MANCHESTER, NHBernstein Shur announces that shareholder Robert J. Keach has been elected to the 2020 Board of Directors of the

American College of Bankruptcy (ACB). He was elected to a two-year term at the College’s annual meeting in March. Keach is also a Fellow of the ACB and a Past President (2009-2010) of the American Bankruptcy Institute.
“I’m honored to join the board of the College, the foremost organization of practitioners and leaders in the field,” said Keach. “I look forward to collaborating with these industry leaders to forward the mission of the College.”
He is the only attorney in northern New England to serve the College in this capacity.
Keach is a highly respected, nationally recognized attorney and serves as co-chair of Bernstein Shur’s Business Restructuring and Insolvency Practice Group. He focuses on the representation of various parties in workouts and bankruptcy cases, including debtors, creditors, creditors committees, lessors and third parties acquiring troubled companies and/or their assets.
Keach has appeared as a panelist on national bankruptcy, lender liability and creditors rights programs and is the author of several articles on bankruptcy and creditors’ rights appearing in the ABI Law Review, Commercial Law Journal and ABI Journal, among other publications.
Keach is the co-chair of the ABI’s Commission to Study the Reform of Chapter 11. He is recognized as a “Star Individual” in Corporate M&A/Bankruptcy in Chambers USA©, in Best Lawyers in America© (Twenty-Year Certificate), and by New England Super Lawyers© (Bankruptcy and Top 100 Lawyers in New England regardless of specialty).