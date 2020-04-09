Crash on S. Beech St. claims life of 34-year-old woman

MANCHESTER, NH — A 34-year-old woman died following a 2-vehicle accident on Thursday morning.

According to police, at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Beech and Gold streets a Nissan Maxima and a Jeep had a T-bone crash.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is not being released at this time.

The other driver, a 61-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

The accident is under investigation

If you have any information regarding this crash please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.