Crash on S. Beech St. claims life of 34-year-old woman

Thursday, April 9, 2020 Manchester NH Police Department Police & Fire 0
Scene of a fatal accident on South Beech Street on April 9, 2020. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH — A 34-year-old woman died following a 2-vehicle accident on Thursday morning.

According to police, at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Beech and Gold streets a Nissan Maxima and a Jeep had a T-bone crash.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is not being released at this time.

The other driver, a 61-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

The accident is under investigation

If you have any information regarding this crash please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

 