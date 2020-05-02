Reopen NH rally at the State House draws hundreds seeking ‘liberty’ from governor’s COVID-19 policies

CONCORD, NH — A noontime rally on May 2 organized by reOpenNH.com at the NH State House drew a crowd of 350 to 400 people.
The planned protest came one day after Gov. Chris Sununu announced the first phase of his plan to reopen the state, stay-at-home order 2.0, in effect through May 31. Some of the business services specified in Sununu’s plan include expanded hospital procedures, outdoor dining at restaurants, some salon and barbershop services and family-style camping.
At least one person there to protest the protesters engaged with the group. He was holding a sign and dressed as a clown. He tried several times to interrupt speakers while they were addressing the crowd at the microphone. Rally-goers quickly surrounded the clown with their signs and blocked him so the speakers could continue.
Multiple vehicles circled the State House displaying signs, shouting in support and honking their horns.
At the end of the rally all the participants gathered on the front steps of the State House chanting “USA USA USA,” and “Live Free Or Die.”
The rally was peaceful and there were no police visible at the rally.
Watch the video above for more scenes from the protest.
Photos below by Jeffrey Hastings.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.