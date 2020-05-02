Reopen NH rally at the State House draws hundreds seeking ‘liberty’ from governor’s COVID-19 policies

CONCORD, NH — A noontime rally on May 2 organized by reOpenNH.com at the NH State House drew a crowd of 350 to 400 people.

The planned protest came one day after Gov. Chris Sununu announced the first phase of his plan to reopen the state, stay-at-home order 2.0, in effect through May 31. Some of the business services specified in Sununu’s plan include expanded hospital procedures, outdoor dining at restaurants, some salon and barbershop services and family-style camping.

At least one person there to protest the protesters engaged with the group. He was holding a sign and dressed as a clown. He tried several times to interrupt speakers while they were addressing the crowd at the microphone. Rally-goers quickly surrounded the clown with their signs and blocked him so the speakers could continue.

Multiple vehicles circled the State House displaying signs, shouting in support and honking their horns.

At the end of the rally all the participants gathered on the front steps of the State House chanting “USA USA USA,” and “Live Free Or Die.”

The rally was peaceful and there were no police visible at the rally.

Watch the video above for more scenes from the protest.

Photos below by Jeffrey Hastings.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.