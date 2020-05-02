May 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 121 new positive results with 27 in Manchester; 3 more dead

CONCORD, NH — On Saturday, May 2, 2020, DHHS announced 121 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,429 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60 percent being female and 40 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (50), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Merrimack (6), Strafford (4), Grafton (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (27) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

DHHS also announced that more than 1,500 individuals were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, May 1, the State’s highest one-day total.

Seven new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 277 (11 percent) of 2,429 cases. Ten of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

One female resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years of age or older

One male resident of Rockingham County, who was 60 years of age or older

One female resident of Rockingham County, who was 60 years of age or older

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 4/25 4/26 4/27 4/28 4/29 4/30 5/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 381 388 449 279 304 401 319 360 LabCorp 415 297 114 29 285 516 803 351 Quest Diagnostics 147 187 113 97 182 216 231 168 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 95 36 17 48 90 125 127 77 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 5 36 78 135 118 166 n/a** 82 Other Laboratory* 31 38 51 19 40 27 42 35 Total 1074 946 882 607 1019 1451 1522 1074

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.