Stay at Home Order 2.0 allows more hospital procedures, outdoor dining, golf, salons, camping — with restrictions

CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu on Friday announced he is implementing a new, modified Stay-at-Home Order.

Stay at Home 2.0 is in effect until May 31. The state is taking steps to reopen the economy in a “smart, phased approach” that is supported by facts, science and data.

Sununu said that no business will be forced to open. This guidance allows certain businesses to reopen under specified guidelines.

Each of the decisions and guidance documents below have been reviewed by State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan and his team at the New Hampshire’s Public Health Department.

“The people of New Hampshire have taken this epidemic incredibly seriously,” said Sununu. “We have all played a small part in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID19. We all know you are healthier at home, and that continues to be true, but we are also taking steps to reopen our economy in a smart, step-by-step approach that is supported by facts, science and data.”

Universal Guidance (see below) is being issued for any business that is currently open, or will soon be opening, under these next steps. This universal guidance will serve as the bare minimum standards which businesses must meet to maintain or begin operations. For specific industries with specific operational procedures, industry-specific guidance for certain sectors can be found below.

All applicable industries are able to start opening up in incremental phases as determined by Public Health.

Sununu said health clubs and churches, hotels and tourist attractions would be part of the conversation going forward with the task force based on data and recommendations of the state public health department. Crowd control is the main concern, which Sununu said he’s heard from various leaders of certain industries who have expressed concern about the way forward.

“How do you turn someone away from a church?” Sununu said, explaining the difference between a business that can determine occupancy based on half-capacity and a church, where all worshippers would normally be welcome.

Sununu said businesses that choose not to open for safety reason can continue to apply for and receive unemployment benefits under the new guidelines.

When asked when New Hampshire would get back to normal, Sununu said “…normal like before March 1? It’s going to be a long time,” he said, adding that normal may hinge on the development of an effective vaccine.

