Recycled Percussion to close retail stores in Keene, Laconia

Friday, April 5, 2024 James Rinker Regional News 0
Friday, April 5, 2024 James Rinker Regional News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Screenshot 2024 04 05 at 10.47.17 PM
A line of customers and fans extends from the back of the Chaos and Kindness store through the front door, as customers wait outside in the rain to enter for the grand opening May 2021, in downtown Keene. Photo/Hannah Schroeder, Sentinel Staff

Story Produced by the Keene Sentinel, a Member of

Copy of

KEENE, NH – After nearly three years in business, Chaos and Kindness, a retail store operated by the band Recycled Percussion, will be closing its location in downtown Keene.

The announcement was made on the official Recycled Percussion Facebook page Thursday afternoon by band founder Justin Spencer. The flagship store in Laconia, which opened in 2019, will also close in mid-May.

According to the post, the Keene store at 18 Main St. will close April 28. The band said it will host an event that day where all proceeds from sales will be donated to local charities.

“We’re going to be picking these charities over the next few weeks,” Spencer said in a phone interview Thursday. “We’ve worked with a number of organizations over the years, and we tend to gravitate towards the mental health sector.”

About this Author

James Rinker

James Rinker is education and business reporter for the Keene Sentinel.

Email

See all of this author's posts