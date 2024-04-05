What’s on the agenda: Zoning Board to meet April 11

ZONING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, April 11 at 6 PM and the following cases will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

ZBA2024-010: 199 Manchester Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to maintain an unpaved parking area for 6 vehicles without a 10’ landscape buffer along Pine Street and without the required demarcation of parking space. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 10.07(E) Parking Paving, 10.07(G) Landscaping, and 10.07(F) Demarcation.

ZBA2024-013: 424 Spruce Street, Residential Two-Family District, Ward 5

Applicant has proposed to erect an 8’ high fence in the side yard where 6’ is allowed and seeks a variance from zoning ordinance section 8.27(B) Fences Walls.

ZBA2023-160: 37 Bay Street, Residential Two Family & Professional Office District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to construct a second-floor dormer with a side yard setback of 4.8’ where 20’ is required, where the proposed dormer increases gross floor area by 828 SF which results in a floor area ratio of 0.44 where 0.3 is allowed, and which represents an increase in gross floor area for a use in the R-PO overlay district of 38.5% where 5% is allowed. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.06 Floor Area Ratio, and 7.04(B) Uses Allowed in the R2-PO District.

ZBA2023-125: 195 McGregor, Residential Two-Family District, Ward 11

Applicant has proposed to establish an amusement arcade in unit 201, having 12,760 SF, and seeks a special exception from zoning ordinance section 5.10(H-4)2 Amusement Arcade.

ZBA2024-022: 72 Bruce Road, Residential One Family High-Density District, Ward 2

Applicant has proposed to replace an existing 5’ retaining wall with an 8’ high retaining wall along the rear and side lot lines, where retaining walls over 4’ high are not allowed to be located closer than 10’ from the property lines, allow the 8’ high retaining wall in the side yard where 6’ is allowed, widen the driveway width to 27’ where 24’ is allowed, create a parking space in the front yard within 4’ of the side and front lot lines and maintain a 12’ x 16’ shed 1’ from the side and rear lot lines where 4’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 8.27(B) Fences Walls, 8.27(D) Fences Walls, 10.08(C) Driveway Width, 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks, and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses.

ZBA2024-027: 87 C Street, Residential Two-Family District, Ward 10

Applicant has proposed to create a third dwelling unit where multi-family dwellings are not allowed, on a lot with 8,550 SF where 10,000 SF is required, with lot frontage and width of 90’ where 100’ is required, create additional parking in front of the garage and carport without the required maneuverability and with one space less than 4’ from the lot line. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 5.10(A)6 Multi-Family Dwelling, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Width, 10.07(D) Parking Maneuvering, and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2024-025: 30 Brennan Street, Residential One Family High-Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has proposed to construct a 24’ x 32’ garage addition with a 4.8’ side yard setback where 10’ is required, and seeks a variance from zoning ordinance section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

ZBA2024-026: 169 Constant Street, Residential One Family High-Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to construct a 13’ x 15’ one-story sunroom with a rear yard setback of 25.8’ where 30’ is required, maintain a 7’ x 7’ shed 3.1’ from the side lot line where 10’ is required, and relocate 2 parking spaces into the front yard, with one space 3.1’ from the side lot line where 4’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses, 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2024-030 – Subsequent Application: Whalley Road, Map 675, Lot 34A, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to construct a two-family dwelling on Lot 34A created by variance case ZBA2019-041 in the R-1B district, on a lot with 6,720 SF where 15,000 SF buildable land area is required, with lot frontage and width of 84’ where 150’ is required, with a front yard setback of 15’ where 20’ is required, with side yard setbacks of 10’ where 20’ is required and a rear yard setback of 25’ where 30’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 5.10(A)5 Two-Family Dwelling, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts), 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback, 6.03 Side Yard Setback (2 counts), and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback.

ZBA2024-024: 875 South Mammoth Road, Residential One Family District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to install a new driveway with two new parking spaces in the front yard and seeks a variance from zoning ordinance section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (2 counts).

ZBA2024-032: 801 Hanover Street, General Business District, Ward 4

Applicant has proposed to erect a 22’ x 9’, 198 SF electronic message center sign with a height of 30’ as the principal use on the lot where signs are allowed as an accessory use. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance section 5.11(K)4 Free-Standing Sign as Principal Use of Lot.

ZBA2024-033: 241 Crosbie Street, Residential One Family High-Density District, Ward 1

Applicant has proposed to maintain 280 SF deck with a 3’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and a 29’ rear yard setback where 30’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback.

ZBA2024-034: 959 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to create 36 dwelling units in the top four floors of a five-story building on a 7,500 SF lot where 19,500 SF of buildable lot area is required and seeks a variance from zoning ordinance section 8.04 Minimum Buildable Lot Area.

ZBA2024-035: 295 Gray Street, Residential One Family High-Density District, Ward 7

Applicant has proposed to construct a 10’ x 16’ rear deck with a 24’ rear yard setback where 30’ is required and seeks a variance from zoning ordinance section 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback.

ZBA2024-036: 747 Grove Street, Redevelopment District, Ward 5

Applicant has proposed to construct a 15 unit multi-family dwelling on a lot with 22,824 SF of buildable land area where 23,000 SF is required, allow the parking area to have landscaped perimeters from 1.9’ to 5’ where 10’ is required with 4% interior landscaping where 5% is required and without a required loading space. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 8.04 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 10.05(2) Loading, Off-Street Number of Spaces, 10.08(C) Driveways Width, and 10.07(G) Landscaping.

ZBA2024-037: 533 Elm Street, 501 Elm Street and 30 Auburn Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to construct a 250 unit multi-family dwelling on a lot with 48,522 SF where 126,500 SF of buildable lot area is required and with the southwest and southeast corners of the building within the visual clearance area for corner lots. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 8.04 Minimum Buildable Lot Area and 8.27(E) Visibility at Corners (2 counts).

ZBA2024-039: 154 President Road, Residential One Family High-Density District, Ward 9

Applicant has proposed to construct a 26’ x 26’ two-stall garage with storage above, with a height of 27’ 10” where a height of 20’ is allowed in the rear yard and maintain a 16’ x 7’ shed in the front yard with a 0’ side yard setback where 10’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses in the rear yard, 8.29(A)1 Accessory Structures and uses in the front yard, and 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses in the side yard.

ZBA2024-029: 500 Upland Street, Residential Suburban Low Density District, Ward 11

Applicant has proposed to erect an 8’ high fence in the side yard where 6’ is allowed, maintain an 8’ x 12’ mudroom, an 8’ x 20’ enclosed porch and a 345 SF deck with a 19’ side yard setback where 30’ is required and where the deck has a 62’ rear yard setback where 100’ is required. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance sections 8.27(B) Fences, 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback.

ZBA2024-040: 37 Ashland Street, Residential Two-Family District, Ward 4

Applicant has proposed to replace 14’ x 18’ deck with a one-story addition with a bulkhead with a 1.6’ rear yard setback where 20’ required, with a floor area ratio of 0.54 where 0.50 is allowed, and where prior case ZBA2023-049 granted relief for a 3’ rear yard setback. Applicant seeks a variance from zoning ordinance section 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board did not meet on Thursday, April 4 as City Hall was closed due to inclement weather conditions.

The Planning Board will meet again on Thursday, April 18. A meeting agenda will be posted online once it is ready. The meeting will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. A recording of the meeting will be made available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.