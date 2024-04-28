Manchester Makerspace announces unique series of community classes

MANCHESTER, NH – A new classroom space under construction at the Manchester Makerspace should be ready this week, creating a renovated space for a unique series of community classes.

“We saw a need in the community to offer inexpensive classes on topics not found anywhere else,” said John Robert, secretary of the Makerspace board. “With our classroom ready, our members finally have a space where they can share their knowledge and skills with the community.”

Notably, at least two of the classes listed below are available via Zoom so students can take part from anywhere in the world.

From Sheep to Wool

Students will literally make their own yarn, starting with wool from local sheep. They will learn the process, just as it has been done for centuries, from shorn fleece, to washing, to carding/combing and then spinning.

Date/time: May 7, 14, 21 and 28 6-8 p.m. $80

Sign up via Eventbrite

Intro to Photography

Discover the art of photography in our beginner-friendly class designed for adults of all skill levels! Whether you’re new to photography or looking to refine your skills, this class will guide you through the essentials and help you develop your own unique style.

In this class, you’ll:

Learn the Fundamentals: Get to know your camera and its settings, and learn key concepts like exposure, aperture, and shutter speed.

Master Composition: Explore the rules of composition to create visually striking photos and bring your vision to life.

Practice Hands-On: Participate in fun, interactive exercises and assignments to apply your new knowledge and improve your photography.

Receive Personalized Feedback: Get tailored guidance and critiques from your instructor to help you progress and grow as a photographer.

Join a Supportive Community: Connect with fellow students and share your journey in a welcoming, encouraging environment.

This class is taught by Ellis Boettger, a graduate of Saint Anselm College and a Manchester resident.

Date/Time: May 19, 4:30 p.m. $160

Sign up via Eventbrite

Social Media for Makers and Creators: Connect, Grow and Thrive

Tired or scared of feeling salesy and inauthentic online? Discover how to use social media to both connect and grow your followers into a loyal audience you enjoy interacting with!

In this workshop, we’ll uncover ways to showcase your work and craft content that fosters genuine connections. Learn strategies for gaining visibility, choosing the right platforms, and expanding your selling potential. Let’s build a sustainable path to turn your passion into a full-time business.

This class is taught by NH-based Cate Bligh, an expert on the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram algorithms whose had photos and AI-generated videos go viral, receiving millions of views. She specializes in promoting NH-based business via her web-design business and also leads Fall foliage photography tours in the White Mountains.

Class available via Zoom.

Date/Time: June 1, 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m. $40

Sign up via Eventbrite.

Crochet Workshop

In this 3-session class for beginners, students will learn the basics of crochet from a NH Youtuber, whose work is displayed throughout Manchester (most prominently at Woodstacker Brewery). Students will:

Perform 6 fundamental stitches

How to crochet in rows

How to crochet in the round

How to read & follow patterns

How to select best tools & materials for a project

How to crochet using best practices

Date/time: July 11, 18, 25 6-7 p.m.

Sign up via Eventbrite.

This class is taught by Rebekah Cardenas, a Manchester resident who has been crocheting since she was 8 years old. She sells her work through her Etsy store, Create Fearlessly. Her crocheting tutorials can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@create_fearlessly

Bitcoin and Beyond: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and Blockchains

You’ve heard so much about the world of cryptocurrencies but you’ve been indecisive about diving in. Take this class at the Manchester Makerspace and you’ll be armed with everything you need to know about taking the plunge into this space as an investor.

We’ll provide a history of the crypto world and take a tour of some of the major coins – and show you how their platforms work. We’ll also talk about future price estimates and introduce you to the experts who have been right over and over again. Little or no experience is required … Just a desire to learn.

A laptop computer is recommended but not required. All registered participants will receive a link to a video to watch before the day of the class. (Link will be sent in the week leading up to the event)

This is a two-session class. The second session will take place on June 12 (6-8 p.m.)

Class available via Zoom.

Date\time: June 5 and 12 6-8 p.m.

Sign up via Eventbrite

This class is taught by John Robert, who has been teaching about the world of Bitcoin cryptocurrencies and Decentralized Finance at Norwalk (CT) Community College for the last 5 years.

Disconnect from Big Tech: Switch your phone to Graphene OS

Over 99% of the world is either using an iPhone or a Google phone. The companies that provide these phones – and the most-used apps on them – know where we go, who we are with, what we are buying, when we visit the bathroom and who we’re going to vote for (among other things). Can we really trust that they have our best interests at heart? … Or, are we heading toward a dystopian future where our phones will enable a single totalitarian world government?

I don’t know about you, but I started to get concerned when they started to introduce phone-based vaccination passports and contact-tracing apps. And then the federal government started arresting people, based on location data from Google. And then they started freezing the bank accounts of the Canadian truckers. All of this got real – and quick!

In this class, you’ll kick Big Tech to the curb and create your very own cellphone with the Edward Snowden-endorsed GrapheneOS operating system. And we’ll show you how to load apps that WILL NOT send data back to the Silicon Valley or anywhere else. No experience is necessary for this class but students must bring a phone on this provided list … as well as the charging/data cable it came with … and your favorite laptop (although we do have a computer for you to use, if you need one).

Date/time: June 20, 27 (6-8 p.m.) $100

Sign up via Eventbrite

This class is taught by a Manchester Makerspace member who is keenly aware of his public digital signature and would rather not reveal his identity. But students should know that, unlike over 99% of the rest of the world, he does not use an iPhone or a traditional Android phone.

RoboTech Teens: Building and Coding Your Own Robot

If you’re worried that your kids will spend most of their summer playing Fortnite, why not send them to a summer camp that will teach them about coding and robotics??!!

In this five-part class for middle school and high school age teens, students will build and program their very own robot – no experience necessary!

The “brain” of this robot is the Arduino microcontroller, the board at the heart of so many cool projects seen on instructables.com, hackaday.com and so many other DIY web sites. Students will learn the Processing programming language and use it to control their robot, using strictly code – or in conjunction with distance sensors.

Date\time: July-22-26 8 a.m. to noon $250

Sign up via Eventbrite:

This class is taught by a Manchester Makerspace member who has taught over 500 people to build and program their own robots. He’s been teaching tech in libraries, makerspaces and colleges across New England for the last 10 years.

Intro to Sports Journalism – Date/time and details TBD

Taught by longtime journalist Andrew Sylvia, Assistant Editor of Manchester Ink Link.