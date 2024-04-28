Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and warm, high of 75

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, April 28, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Monday’s Weather

Temperatures warming into the middle 70s with some sun & clouds. A back door cold front moves through tonight which will cool things down tomorrow for the last day of April.

weather graphic 2 25

5-Day Outlook, April 29-May 3

Today: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy & cooler. High 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some showers (.10″) and mild. Low 47 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday (May 1st): Some sun. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 72 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Lots of clouds & very warm. High Near 80 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 56 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Reminder

Despite temperatures in the mid-70s today, don’t forget the potential danger of the still very cold lake temperatures.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend in May will start with a few showers and end sunny with highs in the 60s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PM

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts