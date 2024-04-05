Homers help Fisher Cats win home opener at Rumble Ponies

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats notched their first win of the season Friday night, defeating the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium, 5-2. Zach Britton tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and Garrett Spain put New Hampshire in front for good in his Double-A debut with a solo home run in the seventh.

The last time a Fisher Cats batter homered in their Double-A debut was Rainer Nunez on May 31, 2023.

Fisher Cats RHP Abdiel Mendoza (W, 1-0) struck out three batters in three innings of work in relief of starter Michael Dominguez. LHP Ian Churchill held the lead with a walk and a strikeout in the eighth inning, while RHP Ryan Boyer (S, 1) also walked one and struck out one.

New Hampshire led 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning when shortstop Josh Kasevich reached on an error from fellow shortstop Jett Williams. With two outs, consecutive RBI doubles from Britton and first baseman Rainer Nunez extended the Fisher Cats lead to 5-2.

Binghamton lefty reliever Daniel Juarez (L, 0-1) struck out two batters and walked one in 1 2/3 innings. Rumble Ponies starter Joander Suarez struck out six batters and walked two in five scoreless innings to start.

Along with Britton (2-for-5) and Nunez (2-for-3), second baseman Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-3) was one of three Fisher Cats batters to finish with a multi-hit night.

New Hampshire and Binghamton continue their three-game series at Mirabito Stadium Saturday, April 6 with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Devereaux Harrison (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled for his first start in his Double-A debut Friday afternoon, while Binghamton RHP Troy Miller (0-0, 0.00) makes his first appearance of the season.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium, beginning Tuesday, April 9th, with a six-game series against the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, Somerset Patriots. Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

About the New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays and play their games at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Over 155 former Fisher Cats have reached the Major League level. The Fisher Cats have raised millions of dollars for various charities through the Fisher Cats Foundation and continuously strive to improve the quality of life for Granite State residents. The organization has been recognized as New Hampshire Business Review’s “Best Sporting Event to Take Clients to”, Parenting New Hampshire Magazine’s “New Hampshire’s Favorite Sporting Event for Families”, and New Hampshire Magazine’s “Best New Hampshire Sports Team”. For more information on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, please visit NHFisherCats.com, call (603) 641-2005, or contact Chris Jared via email at cjared@nhfishercats.com.