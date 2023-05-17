Raymond woman files self-defense notice in alleged poll worker attack

CONCORD, NH – A Raymond woman who allegedly struck an election worker when he tried to help her dislodge a ballot jammed in a voting machine has filed a self-defense notice and will appear in court June 16.

Tina Thomas, 52, was indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury May 5 on a felony assault charge for “knowingly causing unprivileged physical contact to a town officer in the discharge of the duty of their office at an election.” Attorney General John M. Formella announced the indictment Monday. An indictment means the grand jury believes there’s enough evidence to proceed with a prosecution and is not an indication of guilt.

Thomas, represented by attorney Jared Bedrick, filed a notice of self-defense in Rockingham County Superior Court Tuesday. A defendant must file notice if they intend to use a defense specified in the state’s criminal law. Thomas was originally charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct when she was arrested at the polls on March 28. The felony assault charge came after an investigation by the AG’s Election Law Unit, and she was indicted under RSA 659:41, which states, “any person who shall assault a town, city, or ward officer…in the discharge of any duty of his office at any election shall be guilty of a class A felony or a class B felony, but never less than a class B felony.”

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday, June 16, in Rockingham County Superior Court, in Brentwood, according to court records.

The assault charge is a class B felony, which is punishable by three and a half to seven years in prison, a $4,000 fine, or both.

Thomas allegedly struck acting Raymond Town Moderator Jonathan Wood in the face on March 28, during the town election at Iber Holmes Grove Middle School.

A ballot machine reportedly rejected Thomas’ ballot several times, so Thomas folded it and pushed it into the slot in the machine, jamming it. Wood tried to unjam the ballot, allegedly prompting Thomas to hit him in the face, giving him a bloody nose, according to news reports at the time. Police who were on duty at the polls immediately took Thomas into custody.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Conley and Chief Investigator Richard Tracy of the Election Law Unit, according to the attorney general’s office.