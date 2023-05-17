Fresh food on the move: Mobile Market returns with easy access to local produce

MANCHESTER, NH – In one week there will be an abundance of fruits and vegetables circulating around the city with the return of the ORIS Mobile Market.

As a preview, the farm stand on wheels pulled up to the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester on Wednesday, but the extendable arms that hold up the concession window up were no match for the blustery wind.

So baskets brimming with avocados, bunches of bananas and trays of strawberries and blueberries were shuttled inside the club house for a moment of thanks and gratitude for partnerships that make a community stronger.

“This is how we pivot,” said Boys and Girls Club Director Diane Fitzpatrick, of the speedy relocation of the visual aids.

“This is a transformational program when you think about it,” Fitzpatrick said. “We talk about food deserts, we talk about food insecurity – we’re removing the barriers and making this happen for our families. Every week families get this amazing little voucher,” she said, holding up a blue piece of paper good for $30 of produce from the cart. “It’s pretty exciting to see the kids go shopping for fresh blueberries and strawberries.”

Once again the Boys and Girls Club is partnering with Solution Health/Elliot Health System and Fresh Start Farms to support the program in Manchester and Concord.

Representing those partners in the moment Wednesday were Dr. Greg Baxter, President of Elliot Health System, and Mukhtar Idhow, Executive Director of ORIS (Organization for Reguree and Immigrant Success) which runs the Fresh Start Farms program.

The Mobile Market will officially roll out May 24 providing a link between New American New Hampshire farmers and communities with limited access to locally-grown produce and healthy food.

Baxter said that the partnership – and the way it improves people’s lives through reducing hunger and ensuring nutrition – is “heartwarming and refreshing.”

The program also connects local volunteers who will do outreach at the clubhouse to families during the mobile market hours to assist with Medicaid and SNAP enrollment.

“Food access is so important to this community and I’m grateful for your assistance,” Idhow said about the food-centric partnership. “Programs like these are critical, now more than ever.”

The Mobile Market program started in 2019 in Manchester and has expanded to include nine regular stops throughout Manchester and Concord, as well as a variety of pop-up events over the summer offering in-season fruit, vegetables, and other local products for purchase at each site.

The Mobile Market will be operating rain or shine May 24 through October 6 2023. All are welcome to stop by and purchase produce.

Schedule

Manchester, NH every Wednesday

12 –1 p.m. Burns Apartments

2 – 3 p.m. Kelley Falls

4 – 6 p.m. Manchester Boys & Girls Club

Concord, NH every Thursday

10: – 11 a.m. Horseshoe Pond Place

12 – 1 p.m. Crutchfield Apartments

2-3cp.m. Eagle’s Bluff

Manchester, NH every Friday