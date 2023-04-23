Rain gives Kloffenstein a rare complete game win

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats only needed five innings to defeat the Somerset Patriots on Saturday and that’s all they got as they earned a rain-soaked shortened win against the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, 3-1.

Adam Kloffenstein (1-1) struck out eight Patriot batters and allowed just two hits and a walk in what was the first sub-nine inning complete game for the Fisher Cats since Yennsy Diaz did it on May 14, 2019.

New Hampshire only had five hits of their own, with two coming off the bat of Miguel Hiraldo, but they’d bring home their three runs on two other hits: a two-RBI Jamie Ritchie single in the first that scored Leo Jimenez and Damiano Palmegiani and a PK Morris single bringing home Jamie Ritchie.

New Hampshire (8-6) seeks to close out the series with a win as they take the field at 1:05 p.m. with Sem Robberse (0-0, 3.95 ERA) against Somerset’s Blas Castano (0-0, 0.00 ERA).