Sunday’s weather: Rain, heavy at times, high of 47

Sunday’s Weather

Today’s rain will be heavy at times, rain will be beneficial given recent dry conditions.

5-Day Outlook, April 23-27 Today: Periods of rain heavy at times (1″+), chilly, & breezy. High 47 Winds: E 10-15 mph Tonight: Periods of rain to showers (.25″). Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy & cool with some showers. High 53 Winds: N 5-10 mph Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few early showers. Low 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds along with a spot shower. High 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Some clearing late. Low 39 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. High 55 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Early showers then cloudy. Low 41 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cool and showery weather lingers Monday and Tuesday followed by a drying trend through Friday.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.