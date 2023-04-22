Sunday’s weather: Rain, heavy at times, high of 47

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. High 55 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Early showers then cloudy. Low 41 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Cool and showery weather lingers Monday and Tuesday followed by a drying trend through Friday.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
