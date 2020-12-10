Putting the ‘drive’ in food drive: Central High School’s annual food collection on Dec. 12 a one-day drive-by

MANCHESTER, NH – Central High School students have found a way to make sure this year’s annual food drive does not fall by the wayside.

On Dec. 12 the community is invited to drive by the school between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. with canned and non-perishable food items as well as personal hygiene items.

The annual effort is organized by the Central High School National Honor Society and is a way of giving back to the community, particularly this year when so many local families are struggling financially.