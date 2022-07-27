Ponies rumble over Fisher Cats

Binghamton, New York – Home runs carried New Hampshire early, but Binghamton stormed back in the latter innings to hand the Fisher Cats (9-13, 40-51) an 8-2 loss in their series opener at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night. The Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, 6-15, 34-56) scored four runs with two outs to spark their comeback.

Addison Barger and Rafael Lantigua started of the night with smiles, as each hit a solo homer to put New Hampshire up, 2-1. Barger’s homer was his third with New Hampshire in just 10 games. He went 2-for-4 in his sixth multi-hit game at Double-A.

Lantigua’s blast put the Fisher Cats up by one in the third. He’s second on the team in extra-base hits with 31.

On the mound, newly promoted 21-year-old Alejandro Melean turned in a solid start in his Double-A debut. The Venezuela native threw 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He walked one batter and struck out three.

From the fourth inning on, the Rumble Ponies outscored the Fisher Cats, 7-0, thanks to three-run innings in the fifth and the eighth.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Binghamton had four straight batters reach base. The Rumble Ponies took the lead, 4-2, when Carlos Cortes drove in two runs with a single into right field.

The Rumble Ponies then snapped Parker Caracci’s streak of scoreless appearances at 11, tagging him for three runs in the eight. Caracci’s 11 straight scoreless outings was tied for the third-longest streak in the Eastern League this season. From June 18-July 22, Caracci threw 16.0 shutout innings with three walks, 18 strikeouts and a 0.75 WHIP.

Binghamton threatened to score more with the bases loaded and two outs. Zach Ashford smoked a line drive to third base, but Orelvis Martinez made a leaping catch to end the inning.

New Hampshire couldn’t muster much offense late. They were held without a hit in four of their final five innings at the plate. Barger and Luis De Los Santos combined for four of New Hampshire’s six hits. De Los Santos was 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk.

The Fisher Cats continue their series at Binghamton on Wednesday, July 27 at 1:05 p.m.