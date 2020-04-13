Police seek tips on pair of Easter Weekend robberies

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police are seeking tips on suspected burglars at two separate incidents over Easter Weekend.

On April 11 just before midnight, police responded to the Mobil gas station on Eddy Road after an alarm was activated. Upon arrival, officers found a register open and cigarettes on the floor.

On April 12 at approximately 5 a.m., police were called to Dunkin’ Donuts on Beech Street after reports of a robbery about one hour earlier.

In the first robbery, the suspect is described as a white male, thin to medium build, with dark hair, a goatee, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat, black sneakers and a glove on his left hand. He’s seen in surveillance footage trying to take cash and cigarettes from the store and then leaving on foot.

The suspect in the second robbery is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with facial hair, wearing a green hat, gray hooded sweatshirt with MAINE written across the front, black boots and black gloves. He is seen on surveillance footage taking money and leaving on foot after damaging a door and cash registers.

It is unclear if these two incidents were related.

Anyone with information can call police at 603-668-8711 or call police anonymously at 603-624-4040.