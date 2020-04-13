Animal Rescue League of NH annonces president and CEO transition

BEDFORD, NH – Jonathan Halle, Board Chair of The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) announced last week that Katharine Eneguess, President and CEO, will be stepping down from her role on June 30, 2020. ARLNH’s Board of Directors had the foresight to put a succession plan in place for the nonprofit several years ago and Charlotte Williams, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Innovation will succeed Eneguess as President and CEO of the organization upon Eneguess’ retirement.
Joining the ARLNH in 2017 as Interim President and CEO, the ARLNH was fortunate enough to benefit from Eneguess’ guidance for more than twice her originally intended term. Hired in 2017 in conjunction with Eneguess, Williams has worked side-by-side with Eneguess and is prepared and excited to embark upon her new leadership role.
“Three years ago, when the executive search was completed for a new President we were more than fortunate to find two extremely qualified candidates, and we had the ability to hire both knowing that Katharine’s role was to right the ship and strengthen the team. Charlotte has been working hand-in-hand with Katharine for three years and is excited and extremely motivated to build upon their success achieved over the last couple of years.” Halle reiterated “We have a great team and we are in great hands moving forward”.
During Eneguess’ tenure as President, she played a critical leadership role in helping the ARLNH navigate significant changes in staffing and management. In addition, known for her connections around the state, Eneguess championed partnerships with many business leaders across the State.
For the last three years, Williams has been responsible for organizational strategic change management and training, grant identification and writing, board and committee management functions, facilities management and fostering development opportunities.
Williams completed her Master of Science in Management at Southern New Hampshire University in 2015. She joined the ARLNH team after originally volunteering with her daughter Bella. She loves working at ARLNH because of her deep commitment to the mission and the opportunity to continuously engage the community in ARLNH’s important work around animals.
The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps more than 2,000 pets and the people who care for them each year. The ARLNH also offers community outreach programs, including a pet food pantry, low-cost spay/neuter clinics and Safe Haven temporary housing.
