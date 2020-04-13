Applications open for Queen City Rotary Club annual $50K grant awards, and special COVID-19 fund

MANCHESTER, NH — The Queen City Rotary Club is proud to announce that it is now accepting grant applications for its 2020 awards cycle. Also, in recognition of the challenges non-profits are facing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is announcing today that it has set aside funds to donate specifically in support of COVID-19 responses.

“On an annual basis, we provide over $50,000 in donations to organizations across greater Manchester that support youth in need,” said Ann Butenhof, President, Queen City Rotary Club. “We’re excited to announce that our application process for 2020 is now open!”

“As a club, we also recognize the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on many non-profits,” she noted. “As such, we are also welcoming submissions for supporting efforts specific to the pandemic.”

With over 60 local business and community leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club devotes itself to supporting youth in need as well as other non-profit causes. The club holds two major fundraising events each year and provides hundreds of hours of community service for projects across Greater Manchester.

Ms. Butenhof notes that the club supported more than 45 organizations with charitable grants in 2019. “The deadline to submit a grant application is April 20 and the donations will be distributed later in the spring,” she said.

Butenhof explained that considering the pandemic, the club will not hold a formal breakfast event as in past years, rather will seek to review and process the donations as soon as possible.

To be eligible, non-profits should serve children in need across Greater Manchester. To receive full consideration, grant applications should be filled out completely and designate either support for COVID-19 work or other agency projects. One application per non-profit please.

To apply for a grant or for more information, please visit the Club’s website at www.queencityrotary.org.

About Rotary

Rotary is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 32,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographic areas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our club continues to meet virtually to continue our mission. To learn more, please visit: www.queencityrotary.org.