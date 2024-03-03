Police launch ‘suspicious death’ investigation at Chestnut Street apartment

CONCORD, NH – State authorities have joined in the investigation of the death of a man in Manchester after his body was found early Sunday.

Manchester police officers were dispatched to 259 Chestnut St. following a 911 call around 5 a.m. Upon entering the apartment they discovered an adult male inside with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this death. The NH Attorney General’s office is assisting with the investigation.

No further information was made available at this time.