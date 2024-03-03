Police launch ‘suspicious death’ investigation at Chestnut Street apartment

Sunday, March 3, 2024 NH Attorney General Civics, Police & Fire 0
Sunday, March 3, 2024 NH Attorney General Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

1000035447 scaled
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man found injured inside a Chestnut Street apartment. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – State authorities have joined in the investigation of the death of a man in Manchester after his body was found early Sunday.

Manchester police officers were dispatched to 259 Chestnut St. following a 911 call around 5 a.m. Upon entering the apartment they discovered an adult male inside with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this death. The NH Attorney General’s office is assisting with the investigation.

No further information was made available at this time.

 

About this Author

NH Attorney General

Email

See all of this author's posts