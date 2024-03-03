Monday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with morning fog and drizzle, high of 49

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Monday’s Weather

Heading back to school and work some morning fog and drizzle giving way to mostly cloudy conditions with a high in the upper 40s.

5-Day Outlook, March 4-8

Today: Cooler with morning fog & drizzle followed by mostly cloudy. High 49 Winds: ENE 5-10mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.30). High 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with early rain (.15″) & mild. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy & milder with few afternoon showers. High 62 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Breezy with a cold rain (1″) heavy at times. Low 38 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Much colder with rain to snow (1-2″) and windy. High 38 (feel like 24) Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & windy. Low 33 (feel like 26) Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny & milder. High 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Daylight Saving Time starts March 10 so Saturday night before you go to bed “spring ahead” by adjusting your clocks ahead one hour.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

