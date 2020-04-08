Police investigate rash of reports for rocks tossed through windows around the city

MANCHESTER, NH — Police are investigating a series of reports of criminal mischief, all involving rocks thrown through windows.

On April 7, 2020, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Manchester Police responded to Hemlock Street for a report of someone throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner told police he was inside when he heard glass breaking. He found a large rock in his living room. The victim reported seeing a vehicle driving away, but he did not see the people inside.

About an hour later at approximately 12:05 a.m., more reports came in about someone throwing rocks at parked cars on North Adams Street. Again a vehicle was seen driving away, but no one saw suspects. There were multiple reports of car and house windows being damaged in the area, to include Blodgett, Chestnut, Ash, and Sagamore Streets.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.