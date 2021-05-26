Police called to MST after report of student seen with weapon

MANCHESTER, NH – Police were called to Manchester School of Technology on Tuesday morning after a report of a student with a weapon. After a brief lockdown, police determined there was no threat and school resumed without further disruption.

Just before 10 p.m. police arrived to investigate the report. According to police spokeswoman Heather Hamel the student was located inside the school, unarmed.

“In the juvenile’s car they did find an airsoft gun. As of now, there are no charges,” Hamel said.

School district spokesman Andrew Toland said a message was sent out to parents via the school’s automated communication system at about 11:30 a.m. that indicated the school was placed on lockdown briefly while police conducted an investigation, and that everyone on campus “is safe” and that school had resumed.

An airsoft gun often resembles a traditional firearm but shoots nonlethal, plastic pellets. They are used for target practice and military-style games, similar to paintball guns or BB guns. They are sometimes described as non-powder guns or imitation firearms, and based on federal regulations, must be sold with a blaze-orange tip on its muzzle which must remain in place for easy identification.