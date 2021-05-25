May 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 76 positive results with 6 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, DHHS announced 76 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 49 people who tested positive by PCR test and 27 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 421 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 20 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Strafford (7), Cheshire (4), Merrimack (4), Belknap (3), Grafton (3), Carroll (2), Coos (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 46 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,428 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 25, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,428 Recovered 96,663 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,344 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 421 Current Hospitalizations 46

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 748,663 55.1% 100.0% 542,341 39.9% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 53.0% 396,787 57.8% 54.2% 293,966 42.9% Male 673,793 49.6% 45.8% 343,150 50.9% 44.7% 242,158 35.9% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 8,726 n/a 1.1% 6,217 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 1.9% 14,034 6.3% 0% 0 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 14.9% 111,356 45.8% 11.6% 63,147 25.9% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 12.4% 92,623 55.5% 11.0% 59,906 35.9% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 13.1% 97,799 60.6% 13.4% 72,530 45.0% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 29.6% 221,400 71.1% 31.9% 172,764 55.5% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 18.0% 134,768 88.3% 20.6% 111,833 73.3% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 10.2% 76,683 75.8% 11.5% 62,161 61.4%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 95% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 83.9% 628,000 51.5% 85.3% 462,430 37.9% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 2.8% 20,621 37.8% 2.2% 12,024 22.0% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 1.0% 7,221 36.0% 0.8% 4,189 20.9% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 3.5% 25,967 65.2% 2.8% 15,249 38.3% Other3 24,834 1.8% Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 748,663 55.1% 100.0% 542,341 39.9%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=72,251), through May 23rd, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 203,592 159,339 162,567 868 83,878 77,821 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 48,902 0 26,513 22,389 State-managed fixed sites 782,228 788,450 762,442 6,679 410,081 345,682 Regional public health network mobile sites 173,587 132,054 121,214 6,077 62,941 52,196 Retail Pharmacy** 346,220 363,988 188,506 12,582 116,254 59,670 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 19,585 11,919 10,948 926 7,875 2,147 Supersites 39,620 38,524 38,386 22,447 9,636 6,303 Other 32,745 14,977 14,734 503 10,059 4,172 Total 1,651,592 1,560,926 1,347,699 50,082 727,237 570,380

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,380 1,338 90 643 605 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 9,217 9,381 82 4,845 4,454 Catholic Medical Center 4,583 4,817 122 2,402 2,293 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital 23,946 22,828 37 11,272 11,519 Cottage Hospital 402 435 3 224 208 Elliot Hospital 5,535 5,861 0 2,977 2,884 Encompass Health 255 274 0 146 128 Exeter Hospital 3,863 4,264 0 2,154 2,110 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698 Hampstead Hospital 7,555 8,372 0 4,407 3,965 Huggins Hospital 12,381 11,795 5 6,404 5,386 Littleton Regional Hospital 13,677 15,709 7 8,092 7,610 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 21,225 22,293 165 11,996 10,132 Memorial Hospital 16,501 17,299 32 8,708 8,559 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,023 3 527 493 New London Hospital 1,045 1,001 21 502 478 New Hampshire Hospital 990 1,048 5 547 496 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,472 1,373 0 708 665 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,164 5 584 575 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,187 3,418 82 1,739 1,597 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,486 0 1,841 1,645 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 721 0 372 349 St. Joseph Hospital 3,625 3,360 122 1,676 1,562 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 5,153 3,738 66 1,934 1,738 Valley Regional Hospital 552 566 10 287 269 Weeks Medical Center 7,000 7,237 6 3,934 3,297 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,438 5,697 5 2,898 2,794 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 109,998 133,771 2,224 75,490 56,057 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339 State of NH- Central NH 30,308 25,503 0 14,076 11,427 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 69,178 68,364 225 36,693 31,446 State of NH- Greater Nashua 100,320 90,944 622 49,339 40,983 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 32,084 26,673 0 14,430 12,243 State of NH- Manchester 96,488 86,746 0 45,649 41,097 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 93,447 87,122 2,132 43,752 41,238 State of NH- South Central 109,530 104,431 1,475 54,475 48,481 State of NH- Strafford County 75,405 69,848 0 38,960 30,888 State of NH- Upper Valley 29,581 31,384 0 16,298 15,086 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 38,071 35,387 1 19,142 16,244 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 8,847 7,295 2,527 2,701 2,067 Carroll County RPHN 3,745 4,213 299 2,133 1,781 Central NH RPHN 8,384 8,034 0 4,302 3,732 Greater Manchester RPHN 17,015 14,634 492 7,679 6,463 Greater Nashua RPHN 18,994 17,290 874 8,717 7,699 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,570 2,012 47 1,189 776 North Country RPHN 5,133 4,608 112 2,469 2,027 Seacoast RPHN 11,307 11,342 15 6,036 5,291 South Central RPHN 8,431 7,885 36 4,323 3,526 Strafford County RPHN 32,117 28,885 526 15,665 12,694 Upper Valley RPHN 10,698 9,834 1,071 4,985 3,778 Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,813 5,182 78 2,742 2,362 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,280 10,897 10,897 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24 6,414 6,379 0 124 6,255 Lancaster Fairgrounds, Lancaster, NH – May 21 140 121 121 0 0

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 23, 2021.

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.