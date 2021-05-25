May 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 76 positive results with 6 in Manchester; no deaths reported

Tuesday, May 25, 2021NH Department of Health and Human ServicesCOVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CLICK HERE For interactive version of this chart.

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, DHHS announced 76 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 49 people who tested positive by PCR test and 27 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 421 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 20 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Strafford (7), Cheshire (4), Merrimack (4), Belknap (3), Grafton (3), Carroll (2), Coos (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 46 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,428 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 25, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-1998,428
Recovered96,663 (98%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-191,344 (1%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases421
Current Hospitalizations46

CLICK HERE for interactive version of this chart.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population GroupEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1PersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of Dose 2PersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%748,66355.1%100.0%542,34139.9%
Sex
Female685,91850.4%53.0%396,78757.8%54.2%293,96642.9%
Male673,79349.6%45.8%343,15050.9%44.7%242,15835.9%
Unknownn/an/a1.2%8,726n/a1.1%6,217n/a
Age Group (in years)
0 – 15222,96516.4%1.9%14,0346.3%0%00%
16 – 29243,37417.9%14.9%111,35645.8%11.6%63,14725.9%
30 – 39166,81112.3%12.4%92,62355.5%11.0%59,90635.9%
40 – 49161,33311.9%13.1%97,79960.6%13.4%72,53045.0%
50 – 64311,36422.9%29.6%221,40071.1%31.9%172,76455.5%
65 – 74152,66911.2%18.0%134,76888.3%20.6%111,83373.3%
75+101,1957.4%10.2%76,68375.8%11.5%62,16161.4%

 

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 95% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/EthnicityEstimated NH Population Size4Proportion of PopulationReceived 1 DoseReceived 2 Doses
Proportion of Dose 1PersonsEstimated Vaccine CoverageProportion of Dose 2PersonsEstimated Vaccine Coverage
White21,220,43789.8%83.9%628,00051.5%85.3%462,43037.9%
Hispanic/Latino154,5894.0%2.8%20,62137.8%2.2%12,02422.0%
Black or African American220,0541.5%1.0%7,22136.0%0.8%4,18920.9%
Asian239,7972.9%3.5%25,96765.2%2.8%15,24938.3%
Other324,8341.8%
Unknown / Not Reportedn/an/a
Total1,359,711100.0%100.0%748,66355.1%100.0%542,34139.9%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=72,251), through May 23rd, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination SitesDoses

Available for Site to Order1

Doses Distributed2Total Doses Administered to Patients31-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine5
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals203,592159,339162,56786883,87877,821
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program*54,01551,67548,902026,51322,389
State-managed fixed sites782,228788,450762,4426,679410,081345,682
Regional public health network mobile sites173,587132,054121,2146,07762,94152,196
Retail Pharmacy**346,220363,988 188,506 12,582 116,254 59,670
Outpatient Healthcare Locations19,58511,91910,9489267,8752,147
Supersites39,62038,52438,38622,4479,6366,303
Other32,74514,97714,73450310,0594,172
Total1,651,5921,560,9261,347,69950,082727,237570,380

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1Doses Distributed2Total Doses Administered to Patients31-dose VaccineDoses2-dose Vaccine5
First DosesSecond Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital1,3801,33890643605
Androscoggin Valley Hospital9,2179,381824,8454,454
Catholic Medical Center4,5834,8171222,4022,293
Cheshire Medical Center2,7652,63301,3211,312
Concord Hospital / Lakes Region General Hospital23,94622,8283711,27211,519
Cottage Hospital4024353224208
Elliot Hospital5,5355,86102,9772,884
Encompass Health2552740146128
Exeter Hospital3,8634,26402,1542,110
Frisbie Memorial Hospital1,3951,4360738698
Hampstead Hospital7,5558,37204,4073,965
Huggins Hospital12,38111,79556,4045,386
Littleton Regional Hospital13,67715,70978,0927,610
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital21,22522,29316511,99610,132
Memorial Hospital16,50117,299328,7088,559
Monadnock Community Hospital1,0851,0233527493
New London Hospital1,0451,00121502478
New Hampshire Hospital9901,0485547496
Northeast Rehab Hospital1,4721,3730708665
Parkland Medical Center1,1701,1645584575
Portsmouth Regional Hospital3,1873,418821,7391,597
Southern NH Medical Center3,3773,48601,8411,645
Speare Memorial Hospital5657210372349
St. Joseph Hospital3,6253,3601221,6761,562
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital5,1533,738661,9341,738
Valley Regional Hospital55256610287269
Weeks Medical Center7,0007,23763,9343,297
Wentworth Douglass Hospital5,4385,69752,8982,794
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area109,998133,7712,22475,49056,057
State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021)2,4601,52101,182339
State of NH- Central NH30,30825,503014,07611,427
State of NH- Greater Monadnock69,17868,36422536,69331,446
State of NH- Greater Nashua100,32090,94462249,33940,983
State of NH- Greater Sullivan32,08426,673014,43012,243
State of NH- Manchester96,48886,746045,64941,097
State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021)1,5807480595153
State of NH- Seacoast93,44787,1222,13243,75241,238
State of NH- South Central109,530104,4311,47554,47548,481
State of NH- Strafford County75,40569,848038,96030,888
State of NH- Upper Valley29,58131,384016,29815,086
State of NH- Winnipesaukee38,07135,387119,14216,244
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN8,8477,2952,5272,7012,067
Carroll County RPHN3,7454,2132992,1331,781
Central NH RPHN8,3848,03404,3023,732
Greater Manchester RPHN17,01514,6344927,6796,463
Greater Nashua RPHN18,99417,2908748,7177,699
Greater Sullivan County RPHN2,5702,012471,189776
North Country RPHN5,1334,6081122,4692,027
Seacoast RPHN11,30711,342156,0365,291
South Central RPHN8,4317,885364,3233,526
Strafford County RPHN32,11728,88552615,66512,694
Upper Valley RPHN10,6989,8341,0714,9853,778
Winnipesaukee RPHN4,8135,182782,7422,362
Supersites
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 811,48011,42911,42900
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 289,2109,56009,51248
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-1111,28010,89710,89700
NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 246,4146,37901246,255
Lancaster Fairgrounds, Lancaster, NH – May 2114012112100

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

CLICK HERE for interactive version of this chart.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 23, 2021.

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.

 