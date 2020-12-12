Plummer returns to oversee COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire will have a familiar face at the helm of distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines when they arrive in the Granite State as early as this coming Monday.

Gov. Chris Sununu said he is tapping former Assistant Commissioner of Safety Perry Plummer to return to oversee vaccine distribution statewide.

And Sununu said Thursday “a very large rollout is anticipated,” with at least 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to be the first arrive in the state “within the week if not sooner.”

Thereafter, the state will receive weekly doses of the vaccine and other vaccines that receive emergency use authorization in the state.

Sununu called this one of the largest logistical efforts ever attempted with 1.3 million residents hopefully willing to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves from the virus which has taken 584 lives in New Hampshire.

The number of new cases of the virus is spiking statewide, he noted, and the vaccine can’t come soon enough.

Plummer, who headed up Homeland Security and Emergency Management before taking the No. 2 position at Safety, left the state’s service in June after nine years. Sununu said he was able to convince Plummer to return to state employ on a temporary basis to help with the rollout of the vaccines, which will be handled in phases and over a number of months.

“He is an absolute genius at getting stuff done,” said Sununu.

Plummer is a familiar face to members of the state’s emergency services, safety, the Attorney General’s Office, the National Guard, and others who will focus on the core need to quickly deploy the vaccine where it is needed most.

The first shipments are headed to critical care hospitals and long-term care facilities which have been hit hard. The Pfizer vaccine will require a primary shot and a booster within several weeks for maximum effect.

Sununu said the state is blessed with volunteers who have been calling to see what they can do to help with vaccines.

“We have had a lot of people call who just want to help out,” Sununu said, with helping people obtain the virus.

He said even dentists have been calling to help. “There will be a need, to be sure,” he said from everyone from interpreters, those who can provide transportation even those with information/technology backgrounds.

Sununu urged those who would like to help to visit NHresponds.org

